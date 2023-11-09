RedHawks Announce Bob Roers as Director of Business Development

Fargo, ND -- The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have announced the hiring of Bob Roers as the team's Director of Business Development. Roers has served as the RedHawks' public address announcer the past nine seasons and now moves into a full-time role in the team's front office. He will also remain the public address announcer for all RedHawks home games.

In his new role, Roers will be reaching out to current and prospective new corporate partners, continuing to build the RedHawks brand within the Fargo-Moorhead community and the surrounding area. He will also assist in media relations, team communications. and promotions.

Roers has been a part of the Fargo-Moorhead business community since 2001 in a variety of business-to-business sales positions. He is also a professional voice over talent, as well as the public address announcer at numerous high school and college events. He also does local high school and college TV and radio play-by-play.

"Bob has been a part of the RedHawks game day experience for a long time. Our fans recognize his voice and he's well known in the Fargo-Moorhead business community," said Brad Thom, RedHawks President and CEO. "With his sales experience and knowledge of the RedHawks organization, it's just a great fit that he is coming onboard full-time as our Director of Business Development. It's the perfect role for him and the RedHawks."

Roers officially started his new position with the RedHawks in mid-October. Roers is a Fergus Falls, MN high school and St. Cloud State University graduate. He, his wife, and youngest daughter reside in Moorhead.

