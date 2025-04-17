Sports stats



NLL Philadelphia Wings

Brennan O'Neill Hits 105mph in Fastest Shot Competition!

April 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video


@NLLWings star rookie Brennan O'Neill stole the show during the Fastest Shot competition!
Check out the Philadelphia Wings Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from April 17, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Philadelphia Wings Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central