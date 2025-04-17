Brennan O'Neill Hits 105mph in Fastest Shot Competition!

April 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video







@NLLWings star rookie Brennan O'Neill stole the show during the Fastest Shot competition!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.