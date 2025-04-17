Brennan O'Neill Hits 105mph in Fastest Shot Competition!
April 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video
@NLLWings star rookie Brennan O'Neill stole the show during the Fastest Shot competition!
