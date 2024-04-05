Brayden Smith to Join Woodchucks in 2024

April 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - Iowa Western Position Player Brayden Smith is gearing up for the 2024 season with the Wausau Woodchucks.

OF - Brayden Smith| 6'0" | L/R | Sophomore | Iowa Western Community College

Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Smith has shown his power at the plate early in his college career, posting a .420 batting average his freshman season. He boasted 73 hits, including 16 doubles, 4 triples, and 11 homeruns in his first year at Iowa Western. Following the 2023 season, Smith was named ICACC Player of the Year and an NJCAA All-American.

Smith is off to another strong start this season, currently holding a .405 batting average with 31 RBIs and 6 homeruns. He currently has 15 extra base hits, including 2 triples which came in his standout game on March 10th vs. Ottawa University, where Smith went 5-5 and scored 7 times.

Opening Day for the Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season is Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. The first 500 fans 18 and older will receive a hat, sponsored by Wisconsin Lottery. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

