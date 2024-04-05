Rockers Sign Green Bay Native Mack Crowley, Two Others

April 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers have added three new faces to the roster and among them is a familiar face to many in Ashwaubenon, pitcher Mack Crowley. Joining Crowley on the Rockers will be University of Mississippi outfielder Seth Farni and Galveston College right-handed pitcher Clayton Beckel.

Mack Crowley - RHP - University of Minnesota-Mankato - 6'3"/185 - RS FR

Hailing from Green Bay, Crowley is set to return home and compete with the Rockers this summer. Crowley pitched for Ashwaubenon High School where he garnered unanimous first team All-Conference honors while also appearing on the Capital Credit Union Park mound during his time there. Crowley is currently a redshirt freshman at Minnesota-Mankato, where he has made five appearances on the bump thus far. The local product has struck out 10 batters across 10 innings of work on the season. This will be Crowley's second stint in the Northwoods League as he appeared in seven games, making four starts, for the Mankato MoonDogs last season. In 29 innings on the mound for the MoonDogs he posted a 1-0 record with 18 strikeouts and a 2.48 ERA.

Seth Farni - OF - University of Mississippi - 6'0"/190 - FR

The switch-hitting Farni was ranked the number one outfielder in the state of Mississippi and chose to stay close to home for college where he is a true freshman this spring at Ole Miss. A four-year letterwinner at Saint Stanislaus in Gulfport, he led his team to become the 2023 Baseball 3A South State Champions in 2023. As a senior, Farni posted a .402 batting average with a 1.342 OPS, collecting 46 hits and 11 home runs as the team captain. As a high school junior, Farni was selected to take part in the 14th annual International Power Showcase amateur home run derby held at Marlins Stadium and left as the event's overall champion. Farni was joined by top amateur power hitting prospects from 27 countries around the world and throughout the United States to display their skills in a Major League Baseball stadium in from of the sport's best scouts. Farni ended up with a total of 37 home runs in the derby and will look to showcase that power at Capital Credit Union Park this summer.

Clayton Beckel - RHP - Galveston College - 6'5"/205 - FR

Beckel comes to the Rockers by way of the Lone Star State. Not only is the pitcher at Galveston College, but he is a native of San Antonio, Texas as well. Beckel appeared in one game for the Whitecaps this spring, dominating to the tune of eight strikeouts in three innings of work.

