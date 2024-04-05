Bismarck Larks Announce 2024 Roster Additions

April 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks Surveyed the Field powered by Frontier Precision and found the 2024 roster. Field Manager, Mark Weidemaier, has a different philosophy for building the 2024 roster: a team that can manufacture runs and throw strikes.

"My offensive philosophy is simple, I want speedy guys because my strategy is based on scoring runs, not just putting balls in play," Weidemaier said. "My idea is to get the lead-off guy on as fast as possible and get him to 3rd base with less than 2 outs any way possible. We're going to run, we're going to bunt and we're going to hit and run. We're not going to sit back and wait for a three-run home run. We have to force the issue and put pressure on the opposition."

Catchers

"The second half of the pitcher-catcher battery is important and we're going to have some guys that really impact the game on the defensive side but just as importantly on the offensive side of the plate," Weidemaier said. "These are guys that can hit, apply pressure and force mistakes from the opposition."

Leading the charge behind the plate are five exceptional catchers:

Blaise Anthony Priester (Louisiana State University) - Priester's most enticing tool is his raw power with an aggressive approach and he is more athletic than most catchers. The right-handed power hitter and pro prospect previously played in the Northwoods League for the La Crosse Loggers proving his good defense and power at the plate. He is a transfer from Meridian Community College.

Kyle Hvidsteen (Iowa Western Community College) - Hvidsteen is a native of Jordan, Minnesota and is having a breakout spring for the Reivers. He is hitting .450 with 11 home runs, 11 RBI's and 8 stolen bases in 27 games for one of the top JUCO programs (27-5 record) in the country. He previously played in the Prospect League last summer where he batted .347 with 43 hits and 29 RBI's in 34 games for the Quincy Gems.

Isaac Huettl (Northern Iowa Area Community College) - Huettl is currently crushing baseballs this spring season - he is batting .308 through 28 games with 18 RBI's on 28 hits with the NIACC Trojans. He is a Mandan native and formerly played for the Badlands Big Sticks and Mandan Chiefs AA American Legion team growing up. He was top five in nearly every offensive production category last season. Weidemaier, chose Huettl to reinforce his recruiting ideology of attacking opposing pitchers and applying pressure on the basepaths. Huettl is signed to a first-half season contract.

Mack Higuchi (California Polytechnic State University) - Higuchi started at Mid-Pacific Institute where he was a two-time All-League honoree before transferring to Feather River College where he hit .272 on 28 hits with 23 RBI's. The Hawaii native has played four games this season being perfect in the field and and collected one RBI on two hits.

Will Millard (Hillsdale College) - The freshman has three home runs through 22 games at Hillsdale College in 2024. Millard is an exciting young player who is already a pro prospect. The catcher from southern Illinois helped lead O'Fallon to a third-place finish in the Class 4A State Tournament as a sophomore in 2021 and graduated in 2023 as a two-time team MVP and three-time All-Southwestern Conference honoree. Millard is signed to a temporary contract and will join the team mid-season.

Other Positions

Other positions and players will be announced throughout the Spring. Check back here for more information.

The lineup reflects the Larks' renewed commitment to showcasing the best talent college baseball has to offer. Mark Weidemaier, the Larks' new Field Manager, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season and the caliber of talent the team has recruited.

"Each player brings a unique skill set and level of expertise that will undoubtedly contribute to our success on the field. I look forward to working with them and witnessing their impact in Bismarck," Weidemaier said.

The Larks' Opening Day is on Monday, May 27 at home against the St. Cloud Rox at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field. The team kicks off the season with 22 home games in the first 32 days. There are less than 15 box seats remaining for Opening Day. The only way to guarantee a box seat is by securing a Plan A 7-game miniplan.

The 4 & 7 game mini plans start at $25 per game and include the best seats, a two-hour buffet, a free Larks jersey and hat, and the ability to swap games for free. For more information, visit https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/familymemberships/.

Northwoods League Stories from April 5, 2024

