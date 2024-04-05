Lumbermen Add a Pair of Swing and Miss Arms

April 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

LA CROSSE, WIS. - With the 2024 Northwoods League season set to commence next month, the La Crosse Loggers are continuing to add to their roster. Today team officials announced the signing of a pair of pitchers from each coast when they shared that Micah Worley (Modesto Junior College) and Ozzie Martinez (St. Thomas University) will be dawning the Logger pinstripes this summer.

Sophomore Micah Worley is enjoying his final season at Modesto Junior College (California) before he moves on to Division I Stony Brook this fall. The 6-5, 235-pound southpaw currently boasts a 2-3 record with one save along with posting a miniscule 1.96 ERA. The Kirkwood, Mo. native has struck out 29 batters over 18.1 innings worked and has limited opposing hitters to just 10 hits and eight walks leading to a 0.98 WHIP over 11 appearances. Worley's Modesto club sits at 21-5 on the season and is currently ranked at #5 in the state.

Right-hander Ozzie Martinez is racking up the strikeout totals himself during this spring season at St. Thomas University (Fl.). The Miami, Fl. native currently ranks second on the team in appearances (11) and has struck out and has struck out 30 batters over 16.1 innings of work along with posting a pair of saves for the Bobcats. Martinez, who possesses a fastball that regularly reaches the mid-90's, spent time at Miami-Dade Community College prior to joining St. Thomas and has competed in two other summer collegiate leagues as well, with stops in the South Florida Collegiate League in 2021 and the Prospect League in 2022.

Worley, Martinez and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2024 campaign on May 27 when they travel west to Mankato, Minn. to take on the MoonDogs. The 2024 home opener is set for May 29 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 22nd season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

