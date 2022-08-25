Bravo & Brown Pitch Hooks to Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - Jose Bravo and Tyler Brown teamed to hold Amarillo to four hits as Corpus Christi upended the Sod Poodles, 6-1, Thursday night at Whataburger Field.

After permitted a first-inning run, Bravo blanked Amarillo the rest of the way, retiring 13 of the final 14 men he faced.

The 25-year-old from Tijuana is 4-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in his last five games (four starts).

Brown entered in the sixth with the Hooks ahead, 2-1. Brown was perfect from the sixth through the eighth as Corpus Christi expanded its lead.

The Hooks washed away a 1-0 deficit in the fifth, capitalizing on a walk and two hit batsmen from Ross Carver. Quincy Hamilton cashed in via a two-out, two-run single into center field.

Corpus Christi then struck for two home runs against Brent Teller in the sixth. Scott Schreiber's first Double-A hit of the year went for a two-run bomb to left. Grae Kessinger, celebrating his 25th birthday, connected with homer No. 13 three batters later.

Kessinger drew a bases-loaded walk from Blake Rogers to cap the scoring in the eighth.

Brown employed a double play to neutralize a lead-off walk in the ninth, while also sidestepping a two-out single to record his first Double-A save.

