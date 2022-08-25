Drillers Series to Feature 3 Straight Fireworks Shows and Unique Baseball/Hockey Promotion

The Tulsa Drillers will return to ONEOK on Tuesday, August 30 to open their next to last home stand of the regular season. The Drillers will host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) in a six-game series that will run through the first part of the Labor Day Weekend before concluding on Sunday, September 4.

Starting times for the first five games of the series will all be 7:05 p.m. with the Sunday finale scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m.

The promotion schedule is headlined by a weekend that will feature three straight nights of post-game Fireworks Shows on Friday, September 2, Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4.

The Tuesday opener on August 30 will be a $2 Tuesday, followed by the final Claws and $3 White Claws promotion of the season with fans having one last chance to bring their dogs to the park.

The game on Thursday, September 1 will see the Drillers team with the Tulsa Oilers for a Baseball/Hockey promotion. In addition to being a Thirsty Thursday, it will be Oilers Hockey Night with first 1,000 fans receiving a one-of-a-kind Hornsby Bobblehead, with the baseball mascot on skates and outfitted in an Oilers hockey uniform. In addition, the Drillers players will wear special jerseys for the game that are modeled after the Oilers hockey sweaters.

Prior to the game on Saturday, September 3, the Drillers will honor the 1982 team that captured the franchise's first-ever Texas League Championship title. Several members from that squad will be in attendance and introduced in pregame ceremonies. Fans will be able to meet the 1982 members on the concourse during the early innings of Saturday's game.

A complete list of all promotions during the home stand is below.

The Naturals hold an advantage over the Drillers so far this season. Tulsa is only 8-10 in the previous meetings between the two teams, including a 2-4 mark at ONEOK Field.

Individual tickets for the series, as well as all games for the rest of the season, including playoff games, are now available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

August 30-September 4 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Tuesday, August 30 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

COX $2 TUESDAY

Following a two-week road trip, the Drillers return to ONEOK Field and begin the homestand with Cox $2 Tuesday! Fans can purchase Ferguson KIA Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $5 off normal prices! Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, sodas and ice cream sandwiches for just $2 each as well as get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas and footlong corn dogs!. Lastly, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between 6-8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate. It's all made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, Cox, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat.

Wednesday, August 31 First Pitch at 7:05 / Gates Open 6:00 p.m.

PAWS AND $3 WHITE CLAWS

Don't miss your last opportunity of the 2022 season to enjoy a Drillers game with your four-legged friend on Paws and $3 White Claws night at ONEOK Field presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson KIA Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need tickets but must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations and can enter with their owners through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate. Plus, fans ages 21 and over, can enjoy White Claws for just $3 per serving.

DOG PARADE

Dogs and their owners are invited to walk a lap around the field in a pre-game dog parade. Lineup for the parade will start at 6:15 p.m. at Hornsby's Hangout on the left field concourse, with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. Every dog that participates will receive a free flying disk, courtesy of Pet Supplies Plus.

Thursday, September 1 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

My41 THIRSTY THURSDAY/TULSA OILERS HOCKEY NIGHT

Thirsty Thursday just got bigger as this Thursday is also Tulsa Oilers Hockey Night with a Hornsby Hockey Bobblehead giveaway at ONEOK Field! This Thirsty Thursday, fans can enjoy Miller Lite and Coors Light for only $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. White Claws will be on sale for just $3 each and Blue Moon for $4 per serving. In addition, Hop & Sting Brewing Co. will have Hop To Be Square and Aluminum Cowboy discounted to just $4 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for $2 per serving at the main concessions stands. Thirsty Thursdays at ONEOK Field are presented by York Pluming, My41 and 97.5 KMOD!

TULSA OILERS HOCKEY NIGHT

With the hockey season about two months away, the Drillers are celebrating Oklahoma's only professional hockey team, the Tulsa Oilers! Activities will include appearances from an Oilers player, ice girls and the team's mascot, Sledge! The Drillers will also be wearing jerseys inspired by the Oilers home sweaters that will be available for auction during the game that night. The auction will be located on the concourse in front of the Team Store with the proceeds benefitting the Drillers Foundation.

HORNSBY HOCKEY BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Hornsby Hockey Bobblehead courtesy of York Plumbing.

Friday, September 2 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS/HEARING LOSS AWARENESS NIGHT

It is the first of three straight nights of Fireworks to celebrate Labor Day Weekend! The exciting night begins with a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for just $4 each and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each. The night will conclude with a HUGE Firework Show! Friday Night Fireworks is made possible by Audiology of Tulsa, FOX23 and K95.5.

HEARING LOSS AWARENESS NIGHT

It is also Hearing Loss Awareness Night at ONEOK Field as we partner with Audiology of Tulsa. For the first three innings of the game, the sound system will go silent to bring awareness to the difficulties for those who suffer from hearing loss. The Drillers will also be wearing special sign language jerseys that feature Drillers across the fronts in American Sign Language. These jerseys will be available for purchase in a one night only silent auction located in front of the Team Store, with the proceeds benefitting the Tulsa deaf and hard of hearing community.

Saturday, September 3 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS/1982 TEXAS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION

It is our second of three consecutive Firework Shows to celebrate Labor Day Weekend. To begin the night there will be a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for just $4 each and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each. Grand Slam Saturday is presented by Southern Nazarene University, NewsChannel 8 and 103.3 The Eagle.

1982 TEXAS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION

We celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Drillers first-ever Texas League championship with a 1982 team reunion at ONEOK Field. The members in attendance will be introduced pre-game and will be available for autographs on the concourse once the game begins. In addition, the Drillers will be wearing replica jerseys from the 1982 season. The jerseys will be available for purchase in a one night only silent auction located in front of the Team Store and proceeds will benefit the Drillers Foundation.

COORS LIGHT REFINERY DECK ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SEATS

For just $32 per person, fans can enjoy an all-you-can-eat Classic Ballpark buffet of hamburgers and hot dogs while taking in the game from the Coors Light Refinery Deck on the suite level! There are only 100 tickets available, so click HERE to secure tickets for the Coors Light Refinery Deck all-you-can-eat seats before they are gone.

Sunday, September 4 First Pitch at 6:05 p.m. / Gates Open 5:00 p.m.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA/FROZEN NIGHT

It's the final night of three straight Firework Shows with a special start time, and Celebrity Attractions will be at ONEOK Field to celebrate Disney's Frozen! The night will begin with a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for just $4 each and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each. Labor Day Weekend Fireworks and Frozen Night are made possible by Celebrity Attractions celebrates Disney's Frozen, NewsChannel 8 and Mix96.5.

FROZEN NIGHT

In celebration of Disney's Frozen, fans who wear a Frozen costume to the game will receive a FREE Ferguson KIA Lawn ticket and there will be ticket giveaways for the upcoming Broadway Frozen Musical at the Tulsa PAC. We'll have music and clips from the Broadway musical being played throughout the night and during the fireworks!

