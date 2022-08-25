Tulsa Drops Fifth Straight

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Nick Nastrini followed up his great Double-A debut by pitching a gem with a career-high 92 pitches on Wednesday night against the Arkansas Travelers. Unfortunately, the effort was insufficient as the Tulsa Drillers generated only one run of support in a 3-1 loss at Dickey-Stephens Park.

For consecutive nights, Brandon Lewis accumulated half of Tulsa's hits in the game earning two of the Drillers four hits and driving in the only run.

Nastrini began the night by allowing one hit to Arkansas hitters with five strikeouts through the first three innings before Tulsa scored its lone runs in the fourth inning.

After a walk and a groundout, with Justin Yurchak at second base, Lewis singled to right field to bring him home and give the Drillers a 1-0 lead.

Nastrini continued to keep the Travelers silent over the next two innings.

Arkansas totaled just two hits by the seventh inning with nine strikeouts.

The Travs broke through to score two runs on Nastrini on one pitch in the seventh inning. With two outs and a runner on first base, Nastrini made his only mistake of the game when Zach DeLoach pulled a ball to right field for a two-run homer to give Arkansas a 2-1 lead.

In the eighth, a lead-off double and a single brought the third run to the plate as the Drillers trailed 3-1.

Tulsa put runners at second and third with one out in the ninth but failed to earn a hit with the go-ahead run at the plate as a pop out, and a strikeout ended the threat and the game.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*The Drillers are now on their longest losing streak of the season at five games.

*Jordan Leasure followed Nastrini from the bullpen and pitched two-thirds of an inning, surrendering two hits and an unearned run.

*Lefty Jose Hernandez faced the final three batters for the Drillers and recorded the final two outs on strikeouts.

*Tulsa stranded eight runners on base and was 1-9 with runners in scoring position.

*Justin Yurchak earned two hits in the loss. He has reached base in eight consecutive games and has a .310 batting average and a .355 on-base percentage during the streak.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Travelers will play the third game of their series on Thursday night in North Little Rock. Starting time is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the pitching matchup will be:

Tulsa - RHP Landon Knack (2-8, 5.18 ERA)

Arkansas - RHP Bryce Miller (2-0, 3.51 ERA)

