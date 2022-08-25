Missions Walk-Off Midland in 10 Innings

SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday night's box score between the San Antonio Missions and Midland RockHounds was filled to the brim with nearly every aspect of a baseball game. Between ejections, intentional walks and balks, to your standard sacrifice flies and home runs. Amongst all of that, the Missions and RockHounds battled through 10 innings of play which culminated in the Missions celebrating a walk-off walk. 21 runs and 25 hits were compiled between the two clubs. The Missions came out on top with an 11-10 victory.

Noel Vela, a native of Mission, Texas, made his Wolff Stadium for Wednesday night. The southpaw struggled with his command and allowed a run to score in the first inning without giving up a hit. With one out in the inning, Vela issued walks to Zack Gelof, Kyle McCann, and JJ Schwarz. Tyler Soderstrom reached base on a fielder's choice as Gelof was forced out at home. The southpaw allowed a walk to Logan Davidson to bring in the first run of the game. He struck out Marty Bechina to end the inning. Midland took a 1-0 lead.

Ryan Cusick was the starting pitcher for the Midland RockHounds. After pitching a scoreless first inning, the Missions took the lead off him in the bottom of the second inning. Webster Ribas drew a walk to start the inning. He came around to score on a triple from Kelvin Melean. After striking out the next batter, Connor Kaiser drove in Melean with a base hit right-center field. The Missions took a 2-1 lead.

San Antonio improved their lead in the bottom of the third inning. Facing Jeff Criswell, Yorman Rodriguez hit a one-out double. He advanced to third base on a stolen base and then scored on a wild pitch. Rodriguez's trip around the bases made it a 3-1 Missions lead.

Midland fought back and tied the game in the top of the fourth inning. Facing Fernando Sanchez, Marty Bechina, Shane Selman, and Chase Calabuig drew consecutive walks to start the inning. Brett Harris hit a sacrifice fly and scored Bechina. Mason Fox came on to pitch for Sanchez following the sacrifice fly. Fox allowed a single to Gelof which allowed Selman to score.

Vela lasted just two innings Wednesday and did not allow a base hit. He issued five walks and allowed one earned run while striking out one batter. Sanchez lasted 1.1 innings and allowed two earned runs on one base hit. He struck out one batter while issuing four walks.

The RockHounds regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning after scoring three runs on three hits. Soderstrom began the inning with a single to right-center field. After striking out the next batter, a passed ball from Webster Rivas allowed Soderstrom to advance to second base. Bechina drove him in with a base hit to center field. Fox issued back-to-back walks to Selman and Calabuig. He was replaced on the mound by Grant Gavin. The first pitch from the right-hander was a two-run single off the bat of Harris. Midland took a 6-3 lead.

The comeback attempt was started by San Antonio in the bottom of the fifth inning as they plated two runs on three hits. Tirso Ornelas began the inning with a double down the right field line. Juan Fernandez reached base on a single and Ornelas advanced to third base. Ornelas scored on a sacrifice fly from Rodriguez. After a line out, Fernandez advanced to second base on a balk. Melean hit a single to right field and Fernandez scored on the play. The Missions trailed 6-5.

Midland added three insurance runs in the top half of the sixth inning. With one out in the inning, Gavin allowed a solo home run to Schwarz. Soderstrom reached base on a single and Logan Davidson hit a double. Selman drove in both runners with a single to left field. The RockHounds held a 9-5 advantage.

San Antonio continued to battle and scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning. Connor Kaiser hit a leadoff single and advanced to second base on a ground out. After issuing a walk to Leyba, Criswell balked and both runners advanced. Ornelas drove in both runs with a double to right field the cut the lead to 9-7.

Trailing 10-7 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Missions used the long ball to cut the deficit to 10-9. Facing Michael Danielak, Rivas reached base with a leadoff double. Joshua Mears, on the first pitch of the at-bat, hit a line drive onto the left field berm for a two-run home run. This was his first Double-A home run and 18th combined in 2022.

The bottom of the eighth inning saw San Antonio complete the comeback and tie the game. Facing Chase Cohen, Leyba hit a leadoff home run over the right field wall. His 10th long ball of the season made it a 10-10 ballgame.

Lake Bachar was the new pitcher for the Missions in the top of the ninth. He allowed a two-out double to Schwarz and issued an intentional walk to Soderstrom. With the go-ahead run on second base, Davidson flew out to end the inning.

In the top of the 10th inning, Bachar remained in the game and Davidson was the placed runner at second base. Bechina popped out for the first out of the game and Selman was hit by a pitch. Calabuig flew out to right field and Davidson tagged up and advanced to third base. Bachar struck out Harris to end the inning.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Austin Briggs came in to pitch for Midland and Ripken Reyes was the placed runner at second base. Midland chose to intentionally walk Leyba to face Ornelas with two runners on base. The Missions outfielder laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners into scoring position. Midland intentionally walked Fernandez to load the bases with one out. With the bases loaded and one out, Rodriguez drew a walk to end the game.

With the win, San Antonio improves to 23-24 (2nd half), 61-53 (overall) on the season

7th walk-off win this season

10th extra innings game of the season (4-6)

Noel Vela (#12 Padres prospect): ND, 2.0 IP, 0 H, ER, 5 BB, K

Joshua Mears (#16 Padres prospect): 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB, 2 K

Tirso Ornelas (#20 Padres prospect): 3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R, SAC

Kevin Kopps (#25 Padres prospect): DNP

Moises Lugo (#30 Padres prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Thursday, August 25th. Right-hander Nolan Watson (4-4, 5.62) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Right-hander J.T. Ginn (0-3, 5.34) is scheduled to start for the RockHounds. First pitch is expected at 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

