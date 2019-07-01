Braves Return Home to Play Three Against Bluefield
July 1, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Braves News Release
DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves return home after six on the road to host the Bluefield Blue Jays in a three-game homestand before heading back out on the road. The D-Braves previously played three games in Bluefield June 25-27, winning two out of three.
Monday, July 1 is the opening game between Danville and Bluefield. It's Dollar Monday, with hot dogs, popcorn and souvenir sodas all just $1 each. The D-Braves are also giving away a poster of former D- Braves and current Atlanta Braves stars Ozzie Albies and Ronald AcuÃ±a Jr. The first 300 fans through the gates will be able to get a poster, so fans will want to plan on arriving to the game early. The series continues on Tuesday, July 2, with $2 Tuesday. Fans can grab a general admission ticket,
Tallboy beer, hot dog, corn dog and french fries at the game for just $2 each. It's also Social Media Night, with opportunities to win Danville Braves prizes available. Fans should follow the D-Braves on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to keep up with all the activities.
Wednesday, July 3 is the series finale, and is the D-Braves annual fireworks game. After all the explosions on the field, fans can stick around postgame for a fireworks show to celebrate July 4. Its also another Family Wednesday with "the best family deal in town". On this date, fans can get four general admission tickets, four D-Braves caps, four hot dogs and four souvenir sodas for just $42.
After the series against Bluefield, Danville heads out to play three games at Princeton before returning home for five games at home, starting with Burlington on July 7-8 and concluding with Greeneville on July 10-12.
Tickets are available for purchase online at dbraves.com, by calling 434-797-3792 or by visiting the office weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
