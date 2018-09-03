Braves Defeat Jumbo Shrimp in Season Finale, 4-1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left fielder Brian Miller had a game-high three hits, but the Mississippi Braves scored in four different innings to take the season finale, 4-1, in front of 4,612 at Fan Appreciation Day and Half-Price Yuengling Monday at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville

The Jumbo Shrimp (27-42 second half, 55-82 overall) took the lead in the first inning against Mississippi right-hander Enderson Franco (6-9). Left fielder Brian Miller hit a leadoff single to center field and stole second base. He advanced to third base on second baseman Bryson Brigman's groundout. Shortstop Joe Dunand then doubled to right-center field to score Miller. Franco did not allow another run, scattering six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

Jacksonville right-hander Cody Poteet (3-12) held the 1-0 lead until the third inning. Braves second baseman Alejandro Salazar doubled to left field and scored on an RBI single from right fielder Tyler Neslony, who was thrown out trying to reach second base by right fielder Anfernee Seymour throwing to Dunand.

The Braves (38-30, 67-71) took the lead on left fielder Brandon Downes' home run to left field on the first pitch of the fifth inning. Before the next batter, rain halted play for 11 minutes. Poteet continued and allowed a leadoff double to left field in the sixth inning by Braves first baseman Tyler Marlette, who scored when catcher Carlos Martinez singled to right field. In the seventh inning, shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder hit a leadoff double to left field and scored on an RBI single by second baseman Jonathan Morales, who entered in the third inning and played the rest of the game for Salazar.

After Poteet allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, left-hander Miguel Del Pozo pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and left-hander Jeff Kinley pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

After Franco, Mississippi right-hander Josh Graham pitched three hitless relief innings, before left-hander Thomas Burrows pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save of the series and sixth in the Southern League this season.

