Barons End Season With 6-4 Win In Biloxi

September 3, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - With a big offensive outburst to start the game and a strong day from the bullpen, the Birmingham Barons (66-72) earned a season-ending 6-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (81-59) on Monday afternoon at MGM Park. The win concludes an entertaining season of Barons baseball that saw the club finish third in the Southern League North Division standings for the second half and fourth in the overall standings.

Turning Point: The Barons burst ahead early as a Matt Rose single scored Trey Michalczewski with the game's first run in the top of the second. The next hitter, Keon Barnum, laced a double into the left-center field gap to score Rose and Mitch Roman, putting Birmingham up 3-0 in the second. The lead doubled an inning later as Danny Mendick singled to score Alex Call. Zack Collins followed with a double to right, scoring Mendick. Roman capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to right as Collins trotted home, giving the Barons a 6-0 lead in the third.

Moments That Mattered: The Shuckers were quick to cut into the lead in the bottom of the inning as Barons starter Kodi Medeiros, a former Shucker, got into trouble, giving up two runs while recording just one out. With the bases loaded and one out in the third, the Barons turned to Jake Johansen (W, 2-4) from the bullpen. The righty stopped the threat by inducing a sacrifice fly and a pop up to end the inning with Birmingham leading 6-3.

By The Numbers: Medeiros walked five and gave up three runs over 2.1 innings against his former club. In relief, Johansen got the win with 2.2 solid innings, giving up just one unearned run with two walks and one strikeout. Ian Clarkin earned his first hold with 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen with three hits and two strikeouts. Brian Clark (S, 4) earned the save for the second straight day with a scoreless bottom of the ninth. Offensively, Rose led the way by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored. Barnum finished 2-for-4 with two RBI while Mendick and Collins each finished 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Facts And Figures: Despite the back-to-back wins to end the season, the Barons finish with a losing record for the fifth straight season, posting an identical 33-36 record both at home and on the road. The 66 wins are the most Birmingham has recorded since going 69-70 in 2015.

Up Next: Birmingham will begin the 2019 season in Biloxi, with Opening Day against the Shuckers scheduled for Thursday, April 4, 2019. The home opener for the seventh season at Regions Field is set for Tuesday, April 10 against the Tennessee Smokies.

