Lookouts Give Playoff-Bound Generals the Slip Late, 4-2

JACKSON, Tenn - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, had a tight game go sideways on them in the later innings on Monday, losing 4-2 to the Chattanooga Lookouts at The Ballpark at Jackson. The loss by the Generals (75-64) is only their fourth when leading after eight innings, though it's the second late-game slip-up of that variety in the past ten days. Chattanooga finishes the 2018 season 65-72, beating Jackson 11-9 in the season series.

Bo Takahashi burst out of the gates with six strikeouts in his first four innings of work, barely allowing Chattanooga to put a runner on base. The 21-year-old right-hander tossed seven innings in all, striking out eight men while allowing two hits and one walk. Takahashi did not allow a run, making his final pitch in a 0-0 stalemate through the first 6 ½ innings. Despite Takahashi making his first quality start since July, the Generals fell, marking only their second loss in Takahashi's past nine outings.

Sam Lewis, activated earlier in the day from the disabled list for the first time since June 7, entered for the eighth inning and allowed a solo home run to Jimmy Kerrigan that cut the Jackson lead to 2-1 at the time. Lewis settled down and eventually struck out the side, but the ninth inning did not go as smoothly for Tyler Mark (2-2, 5.40 ERA). Mark added a lot of ink to the scoresheet, surrendering three runs in a turbulent ninth inning that saw four consecutive Lookouts reach base to open the frame.

Offensively, the Generals were a one-man show. First baseman Rudy Flores saved his best for the last day of the regular season, going 4-for-4 with a two-run homer against Chattanooga starter Sean Poppen in the seventh inning that gave Jackson a 2-0 lead. The opposite field shot was Flores' 17th home run of the season, giving him a team-best 75 RBI. Flores also cleared 200 total bases for the year in the loss, notching his first four-hit effort since May 8, 2016. As a whole, the Jackson offense bounced into a pair of double plays and went 0-for-3 with men in scoring position.

GENERALS IN THE PLAYOFFS: Check out our PLAYOFF PREVIEW!

NORTH DIVISION SERIES - GAME 1

Wednesday, September 5 | 6:05 pm CT

The Ballpark at Jackson - Jackson, Tenn.

Pitching matchup TBA

Broadcast Link: Jackson Generals Baseball Network

PLAYOFFS AT THE BALLPARK AT JACKSON!

Games 1 and 2 of the North Division Series (against Montgomery) will be held at The Ballpark at Jackson on September 5 and 6.

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

The Jackson Generals, a West Tennessee franchise since 1998, are the Double-A minor league affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2017, The Ballpark at Jackson was named the Professional Sports Field of the Year by the Tennessee Turfgrass Association.

