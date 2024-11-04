Boxcars to Host Grinch Breakfast

November 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Mark your calendars, we're teaming up with the Valley Mall to bring our first ever Grinch Breakfast to Meritus Park on December 14th!

Our first ever Grinch Breakfast will be held in the Cintas Club Level on 12/14 from 8:30-10:30 am! Tickets to the event will include a Grinch themed buffet, a discount coupon to see Santa at the Valley Mall, a free ticket to see The Grinch at Regal Cinemas at the Valley Mall (12/15 at 1:00 pm), and access to kid's activities including story time and meet and greets with Stryker and the Grinch!

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids and will be made available soon through our ticketing site.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.