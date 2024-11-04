Francisco Morales Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

November 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the first member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team, as the team celebrates its Silver Anniversary in 2025. Former catcher Francisco Morales has been chosen by the organization to join this exclusive group.

Morales was a member of the inaugural Ducks team during the 2000 season and went on to play with the franchise during its first three Atlantic League. In 367 games with the team, he compiled a .297 batting average, 63 home runs, 261 RBIs, 213 runs, 408 hits, 79 doubles, 134 walks and an .860 OPS. The Dominican Republic native earned two Atlantic League All-Star Game selections (2000, 2002) and was named a First Team Postseason All-Star in each of his three seasons with the Ducks.

The now-51-year-old totaled 20 or more home runs and 85 or more RBIs in each of his three seasons on Long Island. In 2002, he led the Atlantic League with a .410 on-base percentage. Defensively, he threw out 28% of runners attempting to steal while posting a .990 fielding percentage with the Flock. Morales was selected to the ALPB's Silver Anniversary Team in 2023, when the league celebrated its 25th Anniversary season. Morales and his wife, Delkayris, reside in San Pedro de Macoris, DR, and he is currently coaching with Leones de Yucatan of the Mexican League.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher

First Base Starting Pitcher

Second Base Starting Pitcher

Shortstop Starting Pitcher

Third Base Starting Pitcher

Outfield Closer

Outfield Pitcher

Outfield Pitcher

Designated Hitter Pitcher

Utility Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

