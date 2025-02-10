Boxcars to Host 2025 Anthem Auditions

The Flying Boxcars will host 2025 National Anthem auditions at Valley Mall on March 9th from 2-4 pm.

Online video auditions may be submitted to mpiazza@flyingboxcars.com between February 25th and March 9th, however, in-person auditions are preferred.

