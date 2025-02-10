Boxcars to Host Open House, Team Store Sale

The Flying Boxcars will host an open house on February 22nd from 12-2pm on the concourse behind home plate. Front office staff will be available to answer any questions regarding season ticket plans and partial plans, and can help you find a ticket plan that will best suit your needs. The open house will be during the scheduled Towson vs. UMES game, which will be a free admission event.

The Boxcars are also set for a team store sale at Meritus Park for the duration of the Towson vs UMES series (Feb. 22-23rd). Discounted items are available, with up to 50% off of select merchandise. Deals are only available in person, at the Jersey Mikes Team Store.

