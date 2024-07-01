Boxcars Take Back-To-Back Series Wins

The Flying Boxcars earned back-to-back series wins for the first time, winning two out of three against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and the Staten Island FerryHawks last week.

The Boxcars opened on Tuesday evening against the Blue Crabs, dominating the side 10-3, as the bats got hot and Hagerstown notched a franchise high, five home run game. Wellington Dotel sent two past the fence, while Ozzie Abreu, Joe Campagna and Dariel Gomez each put up their own.

The Boxcars took the series on day two, when Andrew Moritz notched a 4-RBI game, enroute to a 5-2 win. Alex Katz shined on the mound, going 2 innings in relief and allowing no hits, to shut down the Blue Crabs offense.

Hagerstown opened the series against Staten Island with another dominant 9-4 result on Friday night, in front of a new Meritus Park record crowd of 4,256. Hagerstown's pitching group, led by Malik Binns held the FerryHawks at bay, while Moritz, Gregorio and Williams each notched 2 RBI games.

On Sunday evening, the Boxcars finished off the series with a 6-3 win. Ozzie Abreu and Blake Berry launched back-to-back homers for the first time at Meritus Park, while Mike Kickham made his return to the mound after a short injury absence. He went 6.0 innings on the mound, allowing just two earned runs.

The Flying Boxcars will head to Staten Island for a three-game series before returning home to take on the Long Island Ducks for a weekend series.

