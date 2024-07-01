David Washington Has Contract Purchased by Saraperos de Saltillo

(York, Pa.): York Revolution officials announced today that infielder David Washington had his contract purchased by Saraperos de Saltillo in the Mexican League.

Washington was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 15th round in 2009, making his MLB debut in 2017 for the Baltimore Orioles.

The power hitting first baseman signed with the York Revolution on May 3, 2024. In 50 games with the Revolution, Washington leads the Atlantic League with 23 home runs, is second in the league with 60 RBIs, and is in the top 15 in batting average, hitting .298.

The Revolution clinched an Atlantic League playoff berth and the North Division First Half Championship last Tuesday against the Long Island Ducks when Washington hit a walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning. In June, Washington hit .302, with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs, setting the team monthly record for both home runs and RBIs.

Washington is now the fifth Revolution player to have his contract purchased in 2024, joining Mason Martin (Los Angeles Angels), Jamari Baylor (Toronto Blue Jays), Chris Vallimont (Los Angeles Dodgers), and Moises Lugo (Acereros de Monclova).

