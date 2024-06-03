Boxcars Draw Record Crowds

June 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars hosted the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in a six-game series at Meritus Park.

Prior to the series, the two sides announced an in-season competition between the two teams, which will include a trophy that will be awarded to the team that takes the season long series. The inaugural edition of this season long series was dubbed the "Black-Eyed Brawl" in honor of the Maryland state flower, the Black-Eyed Susan.

Beginning with the first game on Tuesday evening, the Flying Boxcars and Meritus Park started to draw large attendance numbers. Baseball bingo brought in a crowd of 2200, while Education Day saw 3982, before the team surpassed 4,000 people in attendance on both Friday night and Sunday afternoon, for Xfinity's fireworks Friday and Little League Day, respectively.

The fireworks weren't just apparent off the field, as the Blue Crabs and Boxcars met for the first time in their history, splitting the series 3-3 in a chippy affair. Second Baseman Cito Culver led the way for the home side, making plays both defensively and at the plate, including two home runs in the series, and a game winner in game one.

Hagerstown will head to Lancaster next, before traveling to York to close out the next week. Then they will return to Meritus Park on June 11th to take on the Stormers and Ducks for a week of action in Maryland.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.