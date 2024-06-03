Rudy Goes off as Revs Rip Ducks in Rubber Match

(Central Islip, NY): Rudy Martin Jr went 5-for-6 with a triple, homer, and five runs scored to spearhead a huge offensive attack as the York Revolution ripped the Long Island Ducks, 16-7 in Sunday afternoon's series rubber match at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Revs (22-13) have won six of their last seven and are now tied for the league's best record while maintaining their two-game lead for first place.

Martin Jr, who also stole a pair of bases on Sunday, came within a double of the cycle while setting career highs in hits and runs. It was the 13th five-hit game in Revs history and first since 2022, and just the third five-run performance as he joined Nate Espy (2007) and Val Majewski (2011) in accomplishing the rare feat.

His enormous day began with a one-out single and a stolen base in the first inning before racing home on David Washington's two-out bloop hit for the game's first run. Trey Martin slammed a two-run homer off the scoreboard in left as the Revs had a quick 3-0 jumpstart.

Alex McGarry drove a solo homer to right center in the bottom of the second, but York starter Jon Olsen retired the other nine of his first ten batters faced.

York padded the lead with two in the third. Martin Jr smacked a single to left and advanced to second on an error before stealing third. Donovan Casey clobbered an RBI double off the right center wall, and with two outs, Martin pounded an RBI single up the middle to make it 5-1.

Tyler Dearden lofted an opposite field homer to left leading off the bottom of the fourth and the next two batters both reached, but in a potentially big turning point, Olsen set down the next three, stranding two in scoring position and allowing no further damage as the lead remained 5-2.

The Revs immediately put up a three-spot in the fifth to take a stranglehold, ignited by Martin Jr's leadoff triple to left. Casey drove him in with a single to right, and two more scored as Casey came home on a wild pitch and Jacob Rhinesmith lined a sac fly to center to go up 8-2 as eight batters came to the plate in the fifth.

The Revs enjoyed an even bigger explosion in the sixth with their first of back-to-back, bat-around four-run frames. Casey's sac fly to right brought home the first run before Rhinesmith laced a two-out RBI single to center, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Alfredo Reyes got in on the action by hammering a two-run double off the wall in left center for a 12-2 lead.

Having sat through another long top half, Olsen was met with trouble in the bottom of the sixth as the Ducks plated four runs. Aaron Antonini flared an RBI single to right and Manuel Geraldo chased Olsen (3-0) with a two-out, two-run double to left center on his season-high 97th pitch of the day. Scott Kelly greeted reliever Denny Bentley with an RBI single to left, cutting the lead to 12-6, as Olsen, the league leader in ERA at 1.28 at the start of the day, was charged with six runs after entering the day with just four runs allowed all season.

York responded with another haymaker in the seventh. Already having secured his second four-hit game in five contests, Martin Jr slammed a solo homer down the right field line, his second long ball in the past four games, to provide his historic fifth hit and fifth run scored in memorable fashion. Casey slapped a double down the first base line and Washington parked an opposite field two-run homer to left center, his 11th of the season and 80th of his Atlantic League career. One more came home on a wild pitch to make it 16-6.

Long Island got one last run on a Chance Sisco sac fly in the seventh before Tom Sutera and Matt Turner handled scoreless frames to close it out.

York tied a season-high with 16 runs and seven extra-base hits while setting a season-high with 19 total hits. They enjoyed five innings of multiple runs including four innings of three runs or more, punctuated by three consecutive big frames from the fifth through the seventh to put it out of reach.

In addition to Martin Jr's career day, Casey, Washington, and Martin all had three hits, three runs, and three RBI.

Notes: Martin Jr is now 12-for-19 over his past five games, raising his average from .185 to .270; he also takes over the team lead in steals with 17. His five-hit game is the Revs' first since Troy Stokes Jr. went 5-for-6 on June 25, 2022 vs Staten Island. It's the first five-hit performance on the road by a Revs hitter since Melky Mesa went 5-for-5 at Lancaster on September 7, 2021. It's the first by a Revs hitter against the Ducks since Andres Perez did it in 2012, and the first at Long Island since Chris Ashby did it in 2008. Martin Jr becomes the first in Revs history to ever record five hits and five runs in the same game. Casey ranks second in the league with 33 RBI including 15 in his last nine games. Rhinesmith (2-for-5) is now 15-for-37 (.405) on his eight-game streak. Martin (3-for-4) is now 10-for-21 with four extra-base hits and nine RBI in the last six. York improves to 13-5 on the road, and 12-5 overall since May 16 while also completing another victory in a suspended game during that span.

Up Next: York visits Charleston in the first of a three-game series Tuesday at 6:35 PM. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 PM.

