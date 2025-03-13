Boxcars Announce Five Additions to 2025 Squad

March 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars







Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced their first newcomers of the 2025 season.

OF Miles Williams

Miles Williams is switching sides of the Black Eyed Brawl! Williams began his career with the Miami Marlins, after he was drafted in the 15th round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft from California State University. He would reach the A- level. Last season, Williams made 79 appearances for the Blue Crabs, launching 16 homers and batting in 50 runs. Williams will look to bring his heavy hitting to Hagerstown.

C Isaias Quiroz

Quiroz, an excellent defensive catcher, joins Hagerstown after spending two seasons with Southern Maryland. Through his two years with the Blue Crabs (178 games), he batted .184 with 21 home runs and 67 runs batted in. Last season, Quiroz was top 5 amongst ALPB catchers in putouts, and cracked the top 10 in defensive assists.

Prior to coming to Maryland, Quiroz spent the 2014-2021 seasons in the Texas Rangers organization, reaching the AA Frisco Roughriders.

RHP Matt Reitz

Matt Reitz joins Hagerstown after spending the latter half of the 2024 season with the Lexington Legends and Boxcars pitching coach Arthur Rhodes. Last season, Reitz posted a 5.67 ERA with the Legends, through 93.2 innings.

Reitz began his career at Covenant College, before making his pro debut for the Pecos League Tucson Saguaros. Throughout his playing career, he has made several ALPB stops, including with the Stormers, Dirty Birds, Ghost Hounds and FerryHawks.

RHP Jack Maruskin

Jack Maruskin, a Frostburg alumn and Rockville native, is headed to Hagerstown! After his collegiate career at Frostburg, Maruskin joined the Draft League Frederick Keys, where he shined, finishing with a 3.18 ERA.

He would be picked up by the Baltimore Orioles organization, where he split time between the Florida Coast League and the single A Delmarva Shorebirds.

Most recently in 2024, Maruskin posted a 3.38 ERA, earned 3 saves and struck out 24 batters through 16 innings (14 app) with the Draft League West Virginia Black Bears.

OF Gary Mattis

Mattis began his career at Tennessee Wesleyan, where he was named the 2021 NAIA National Player of the Year. Mattis ended the season with a .408 average and slugged just shy of .900 on the year. The junior hit 21 doubles (No. 14 in NAIA) and 25 home runs (No. 5 in NAIA).

After college, he spent 2022-23 as a member of the Diamondbacks organization, where he reached the AA level with the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Most recently in 2024, Mattis split time between the Frontier League and American Association, making 73 appearances. He slashed .270/.373/.392, with 3 homeruns, 22 RBIs and amassed a career high 34 stolen bases.

