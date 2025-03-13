Brewers Outfielder Chris Roller Signed by Ducks

March 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder Chris Roller. He begins his first season with the Ducks and eighth in professional baseball.

"Chris adds power, speed and a strong glove to our lineup," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He reached the game's highest level last year, and we're excited to help him get back to the big leagues."

Roller heads to Long Island after reaching the Major Leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2024 season. He earned the promotion after beginning the season with Triple-A Nashville, facing the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 10-2 win on May 15 at American Family Field. The 28-year-old played 94 games with Nashville, totaling 10 home runs, 41 RBIs, 47 runs, 67 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, nine stolen bases and 33 walks. He also posted a .991 fielding percentage across all three outfield positions, committing just two errors while adding six assists.

The Austin, Texas, native has also played in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians organizations during his professional career. In 539 games, he has compiled a .230 batting average and a .711 OPS with 44 homers, 243 RBIs, 278 runs, 411 hits, 99 doubles, 18 triples, 81 steals and 235 walks. In 2023, the McLennan Community College alum posted career-highs in homers (15), RBIs (67), steals (19), on-base percentage (.394), OPS (.843) and games played (108) combined between Nashville and Columbus (AAA, Guardians). Roller was originally selected by the Dodgers in the 30th round of the 2017 amateur draft.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y.

Atlantic League Stories from March 13, 2025

