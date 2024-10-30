Boxcars Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

October 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Flying Boxcars have announced coaching hires for the 2025 Atlantic League Season.

The Flying Boxcars '25 coaching staff will be led by Manager Mark Mason, who will return to the helm for his second season in Hagerstown. Mason will return to the Boxcars after reaching an agreement to become the club's first ever manager last season.

At 642 wins, he now stands fourth all-time in the Atlantic League for wins and has accumulated several personal accolades, including the 2014 Atlantic League Manager of the Year Award.

Enohel Polanco will return as the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars' hitting coach during the 2025 season. He spent 12 seasons with Manager Mark Mason as a member of the York Revolution's coaching staff and helped his squad to multiple post season appearances as a hitting and third base coach. Polanco's playing career began in 1995, as a member of the Kingsport Mets, a New York Mets affiliate. Throughout his career, he played for four other major league farm systems through 14 years of service.

Last season in Hagerstown, Polanco coached second baseman Cito Culver and third baseman Ozzie Abreu to double digit home runs and played a role in Hagerstown's first ever purchased contract - outfielder Magneuris Sierra to Acereros de Monclova.

The Flying Boxcars are proud to announce the newest member of their coaching staff, Arthur Rhodes, who will serve as the team's pitching coach in 2025.

"I'm extremely excited to announce that longtime MLB pitcher and pitching coach, Arthur Rhodes, will be our pitching coach for the upcoming 2025 season. Arthur will be a great addition to our organization and I'm excited for the opportunity to work with him on a daily basis," said Manager Mark Mason. "Our fans have been so very supportive during our inaugural season and the support has continued into the offseason. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone again at some point this offseason and definitely once our season starts in the spring."

Rhodes, a former MLB All-Star and World Series Champion, has strong ties to the Hagerstown area, where he was selected as Eastern League Pitcher of the Year during the 1991 season with the class AA Hagerstown Suns, a Baltimore Orioles affiliate. Rhodes was drafted by the Orioles organization in 1988, with his MLB debut coming in 1991. After moving to the Baltimore bullpen in 1996, Rhodes kickstarted his major league career, as he posted an 8-1 record with an ERA of 3.50 in 26 games. In 2010, as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, Rhodes was named to his first MLB All-Star team after registering a 2.29 ERA in 55.0 IP. He then won the World Series in 2011, with the Cardinals, making three appearances in the series. Throughout his playing career, Rhodes made appearances for ten MLB teams.

As a coach, Rhodes has served as a pitching coach with the Cleburne Railroaders and most recently the Lexington Legends, under Manager Greg Zaun. Rhodes brings high quality experience to the Boxcars pitching staff, as he will look to build a strong rotation in year two for Hagerstown.

