2025 Group Ticket Packages on Sale Now

October 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that group ticket packages for the 2025 season are now available. Those wishing to book outings for the team's 25th Anniversary season may call (631) 940-3825 to reserve their game date.

Groups of 25 or more enjoy discounted ticket pricing in the box seat sections (200 level) of Fairfield Properties Ballpark, no additional ticket or order fees and no deposit required to book an outing. Groups will also have their name featured on the DuckVision video board during the game.

Additionally, the Ducks offer several group event spaces which can be reserved, including:

Picnic Area (all-you-can-eat pregame or in-game options)

Luxury Suites

Party Deck

Those booking group outings with the Ducks may also take part in exclusive on-field experiences, subject to availability, including:

National Anthem/God Bless America performance

Ridgewood Savings Bank Color Guard

Dream Team

Pregame performance

Pregame on-field photo

On-field lineup

Availability for group event spaces and experiences is limited. Please call promptly for the best chance to secure your desired outing. For more information regarding group ticket packages and pricing, please visit LIDucks.com, call (631) 940-3825 or email the group sales department at tickets@liducks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

