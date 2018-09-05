Bowling Green Nabs Game One, 4-3, in 10 Innings

LANSING, MI - The Bowling Green Hot Rods earned a game one win tonight over the Lansing Lugnuts, 4-3 in 10 innings. RHP Matt Seelinger earned the win, retiring all seven batters he faced this evening.

Bowling Green got the scoring started in the second inning. 1B Jim Haley led off with a solo home run to left field, making it 1-0 Hot Rods.

In the bottom of the fifth, C Andres Sotillo responded for the Lugnuts with a solo home run of his own, tying the game, 1-1.

The Hot Rods scored the game's next two runs, the first on an unconventional play. 3B Zach Rutherford hit a fly ball to deep center caught by Reggie Pruitt, but he was off balanced when making the catch. Haley tagged up from second and, with an aggressive send from Manager Craig Albernaz, just beat the throw home for a 2-1 lead.

In the eighth, Bowling Green added to their lead when 2B Vidal Brujan scored on a Lansing error, making it 3-1.

The Lugnuts tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out, two-run triple, but Seelinger was able to retire the next hitter and keep the game tied.

The Hot Rods were able to force extras, and that's when they struck again. SS Taylor Walls was on second with two outs and scored on a slow bouncer that stayed in the infield off the bat of C Ronaldo Hernandez, making it 4-3 Bowling Green.

Seelinger retired the side in order in the bottom of the inning, getting the final out on a fly out to CF Carl Chester to end it.

Seelinger earned the win, throwing two and one-third innings. He struck out four.

The series shifts to Bowling Green Ballpark tomorrow night. RHP Tommy Romero (8-1, 3.21) will go for the Hot Rods, while the Lugnuts will counter with RHP Graham Spraker (4-3, 3.26). First pitch is set for 6:35pm Central time.

