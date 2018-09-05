Game 1 Postponed at Beloit

September 5, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





BELOIT, Wis. - Game 1 of the series between the Kernels and Beloit Snappers at Pohlman Field was postponed due to rain. The game will now be played on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Pohlman Field.

Cedar Rapids will host Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, on Friday as part of a doubleheader at 6:00 p.m. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings. If either the Kernels or Beloit sweep the series, Game 3 will not be played.

Fans can listen to the action on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM, as well as online at www.kernels.com and www.kmryradio.com.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling 319-896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office opens at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.