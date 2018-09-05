Snappers and Kernels Game One Postponed

Beloit, WI - Wednesday night's game one of the 2018 Midwest League Playoffs between the Beloit Snappers and Cedar Rapids Kernels has been postponed due to rain..

The game was originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. central time Wednesday in Beloit, with game two and three to be played in Cedar Rapids at 6:35 p.m. central time.

Game one of the playoffs will now officially begin Thursday September 6 at Pohlman Field at 6 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.. Any ticket purchased for this game can be brought to ticket office to use for tomorrow night's series opening battle between the Snappers and Kernels. The Snappers are offering $1 hotdogs!

Game two and game three will be played Friday in Cedar Rapids, and will be a double header with a start time to be determined.

To purchase tickets for tomorrow's game, you can call the ticket office at 608-362-2272, visit the Pohlman Field ticket office or order your tickets online at www.snappersbaseball.com.

The Snappers clinched the Wild Card spot in the Western division on the final day of the regular season on September 3rd. The Snappers defeated the Kernels that night 3-2 after a six hour and 20-minute rain delay at the start. Beloit finished with a 69-69 overall record, 37-32 in the second half.

Cedar Rapids took the top spot in the Western Division's second half with a 45-25 record.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics since 2013. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362-2272 or on our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.

