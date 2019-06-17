Bowden Francis Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

BILOXI, MS - Biloxi Shuckers RHP Bowden Francis has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 10 through 16, the Southern League announced on Monday. Francis turned in a pair of dominant outings for the Shuckers during the week, not allowing a run over two starts.

Over the course of the week, Francis led the Southern League and all of Minor League Baseball in strikeouts (22) and led the league among qualified pitchers in ERA (0.00), WHIP (0.46), Batting Average Against (.071) and tied for the league lead in innings pitched (13.0). The 23-year-old was one of four pitchers to pick up two wins during the week.

In his first start of the week, Francis took the mound for the Shuckers in their series finale against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on June 11. The Tallahassee, FL native retired the first eight men he faced in order, including six consecutive strikeouts. Francis allowed just one baserunner on a single in his first four frames, striking out ten to match a career high. Francis recorded a strikeout in each of his next two innings to set a new career mark, closing out 6.0 shutout innings with 12 strikeouts while allowing just a single and three walks.

Francis then proved to be the stopper for the Shuckers in their series finale against the Jackson Generals on Sunday, June 16. The righty navigated through a pair of runners in the first before going on another strikeout tear. The former Brewers 7th-round pick struck out Dominic Miroglio to start the second inning, kicking off a string where he struck out seven of the next nine batters he faced. He surrendered a two-out triple in the second, just the second hit of the day for Jackson, before retiring the final 16 hitters in order. Over 7.0 innings, Francis registered ten strikeouts and didn't walk a batter, helping the Shuckers avoid a series sweep in a 4-0 victory.

Francis is the third Shuckers' pitcher to take home Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors this season. RHP Trey Supak earned the award for the Week of April 15-21 and RHP Alec Bettinger garnered the honor for the week of May 26 to June 2. It's the fifth weekly award the Shuckers have won as a team this season, with Weston Wilson and Trent Grisham each also earning Player of the Week honors earlier in the season.

The 2019 Southern League All-Star festivities in Biloxi get started with FanFest and the Southern League Home Run Derby on Monday, June 17 at 3:00 pm. The Opening Night Gala, located at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Pool, will take place from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The All-Star Luncheon, located at Hard Rock Live, will take place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Tuesday, June 18, and will feature the induction of the Southern League Hall of Fame and a keynote speech from former Mississippi State pitcher and 2003 eighth-overall selection Paul Maholm. The Southern League All-Star Game will begin at 6:35 pm at MGM Park and will include special All-Star jerseys, a performance by the Fur Circus and postgame fireworks. Tickets to the All-Star Game and events can be purchase at the MGM Park Box Office or online at biloxishuckers.com.

