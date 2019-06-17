Baez, Westbrook to Hit in Tonight's SL Home Run Derby

Biloxi, Miss. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, will have two players, Jamie Westbrook and Jeffrey Baez, represent the team in Monday night's 2019 Southern League Home Run Derby at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi. For the first time, the competition will be available on MILB.TV.

Competing with Baez and Westbrook in the Home Run Derby will be four other All-Stars, including Pensacola's Travis Blankehorn and Jaylin Davis, as well as Biloxi's Trent Grisham and Weston Wilson. In the first round, each participant will be given three minutes to hit as many homers as they can, with one 30-second timeout allowed per competitor. The top two hitters after the first round will advance to the final heat after a brief intermission, with a winner being declared after the second round of hitting. Ties will be broken with a one-minute swing-off, followed by a five-swings-per-player shootout (if necessary).

2019 Southern League Home Run Derby

5:30 pm CT Monday (6/19)

MGM Park - Biloxi, Miss.

Watch: MILB.TV

Competitors: Biloxi OF Trent Grisham (13 HR), Pensacola 2B Travis Blankenhorn (11), Biloxi 3B Weston Wilson (11), Pensacola OF Jaylin Davis (10), Jackson OF Jamie Westbrook (9), Jackson OF Jeffrey Baez (7)

WESTBROOK, a fourth-year Southern Leaguer and second-time All-Star, will swing for the fences for the second consecutive year after participating in last season's contest at Regions Field in Birmingham. He ranks 10th in the league in homers with 9, totaling 69 jacks in his career with a single-season high of 19 in 2018. His 2019 slugging percentage (.453) ranks 12th in the Southern League.

BAEZ, a third-year Southern Leaguer and second-time All-Star, is a first-time entrant in the Home Run Derby. Baez is tied for 15th place in the league with 7 homers, having hit 63 in his minor league career with a single-season high of 13 back in 2014. His 2019 slugging percentage (.429) ranks 15th in the league.

2019 Southern League All-Star Game on Tuesday, June 18, features six Generals

Along with Baez and Westbrook, Generals teammates Bo Takahashi, Riley Smith, Daulton Varsho, and Drew Ellis will represent the North Division in the 2019 Southern League All-Star Game on Tuesday, June 18. First pitch at MGM Park is set for 6:35pm CT, with the starting lineup for the North Division featuring Varsho, Ellis, Baez, and Smith. Westbrook and Takahashi are reserves. Lucas Luetge, the Generals' seventh selection, earned a promotion to Triple-A Reno earlier this month and will not be participating.

The Generals' coaching staff, led by manager Blake Lalli, will coach the North Division, and subscribing fans can watch the game live on MILB.TV. Fans can stream live audio for free through the Biloxi Shuckers Baseball Network on TuneIn Radio, the MILB First Pitch App, and MILB.com. Jackson Generals broadcaster Tyler Springs will be a part of the game's broadcast team, taking a supporting role beside Biloxi Shuckers play-by-play voice Garrett Greene. Further information on tickets and additional details regarding the All-Star Game is available at BiloxiShuckers.com.

2019 Southern League All-Star Game

6:35 pm CT Tuesday (6/18) - North Division vs. South Division

MGM Park - Biloxi, Miss.

Jackson RHP Riley Smith (4-4, 1.75 ERA) vs. Biloxi RHP Trey Supak (8-2, 1.91 ERA)

Watch: MILB.TV

Listen: Biloxi Shuckers Baseball Network (free)

