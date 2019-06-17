Drew Waters Named Southern League Player of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs announced on Monday morning that Mississippi Braves outfielder Drew Waters had been named Southern League Player of the Week for his performance during the Week of June 10-16.

Waters, 20, over nine games last week in seven days, led the league by batting .444 (16-for-36) with four doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, 26 total bases, three runs, and a 1.182 OPS.

Waters is on a season-high and 2019 Southern League-best 25-game on-base streak that began on May 23, batting .411 (39-for-95) with eight doubles, six triples, two home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs, seven walks, and .462 OBP. Waters recorded his 27th multi-hit game of the season on Sunday to push the streak past Kevin Padlo of Montgomery's 24-game on base streak.

The Atlanta Braves No. 5 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline is also on an M-Braves season-high 13-game hitting streak that began on June 4, batting .471 (24-for-51) with six doubles, two triples, two home runs, nine RBI, eight runs, four walks and a .518 OBP.

Waters has recorded nine three-hit and three four-hit games this season and has a league-best 27 multi-hit games. Waters leads all of Double-A baseball and is second in MiLB with a .338 batting average, leads AA w/ 93 hits (next closest with 83), 147 total bases, 23 doubles, and 36 extra-base hits. He leads the league in AVG (.338), hits (93), doubles (23), triples (8), XBH (36), TB (147), slugging (.535), OPS (.916) and runs (42).

The Atlanta Braves selected Waters in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Etowah High School in Woodstock, Georgia. Waters is one of seven players representing the M-Braves on Tuesday night at the Southern League All-Star game in Biloxi.

