Waters, Anderson Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week

PEARL, MS - Mississippi Braves outfielder Drew Waters and right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson have been named Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week. The awards were given for their performances for the M-Braves from June 10-16.

Anderson, 21, the No. 3 overall prospect for the Atlanta Braves according to MLB Pipeline takes home the award for the second-straight week to end the first half. The Rexford, New York native, went 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA over two starts last week, allowing just two earned runs over 12.0 innings with 16 strikeouts and seven walks.

Anderson earned the win in game two of Monday's doubleheader in Jackson, TN working 5.0 innings of one-run baseball, striking out nine and walking three. He matched a season-high and earned a complete-game victory in game two of Saturday's doubleheader against Mobile at Trustmark Park. Over 7.0 innings, he yielded one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks, retiring 17 of the final 20 batters he faced to be the first five-game winner on the club.

Anderson has struck out five or more batters in ten-straight starts and leads the Southern League with 93 punchouts this season. In 14 starts, he is 5-4 with a 2.85 ERA (23 er/72.2 IP). He ranks eighth in the league in ERA, seventh in innings pitched (72.2), fourth in opponents' batting average (.201), and tied for first in starts.

To begin the month of June, Anderson is 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA (3 ER/17.2 IP), with 23 strikeouts and seven walks, holding the opposition to a .172 batting average and 1.02 WHIP.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Anderson with the third-overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Shenendehowa High School in Rexford, New York.

Waters, 20, also named the Southern League's Player of the Week had a dominant nine-game stretch and led the league by batting .444 (16-for-36) with four doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, 26 total bases, three runs, and a 1.182 OPS.

Waters is on a season-high and 2019 Southern League-best 25-game on-base streak that began on May 23, batting .411 (39-for-95) with eight doubles, six triples, two home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs, seven walks, and .462 OBP. Waters recorded his 27th multi-hit game of the season on Sunday to push the streak past Kevin Padlo of Montgomery's 24-game on base streak.

The Atlanta Braves No. 5 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline is also on an M-Braves season-high 13-game hitting streak that began on June 4, batting .471 (24-for-51) with six doubles, two triples, two home runs, nine RBI, eight runs, four walks and a .518 OBP.

Waters has recorded nine three-hit and three four-hit games this season and has a league-best 27 multi-hit games. Waters leads all of Double-A baseball and is second in MiLB with a .338 batting average, leads AA w/ 93 hits (next closest with 83), 147 total bases, 23 doubles, and 36 extra-base hits. He leads the league in AVG (.338), hits (93), doubles (23), triples (8), XBH (36), TB (147), slugging (.535), OPS (.916) and runs (42).

The Atlanta Braves selected Waters in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Etowah High School in Woodstock, Georgia.

