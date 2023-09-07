Boulders to Host Heroes Baseball Classic, 9/11 Memorial Unveiling

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders welcome all baseball fans and supporters of first responders to the Heroes Baseball Classic this Saturday at Clover Stadium.

This special event will bring together the New York Police Department (NYPD), the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), New York State Troopers, and the Port Authority Police Department for a night of baseball and softball, all while commemorating the tragic events of 9/11.

The centerpiece of the evening will be an exciting baseball showdown between the brave individuals of the NYPD and FDNY at 6 p.m. These two storied institutions will go head-to-head in a battle for bragging rights and, more importantly, in a show of unity and respect for their tireless service to our community. Leading up to the main event, the New York State Troopers and the Port Authority Police Department will face each other in a softball game at 3 p.m.

One of the most poignant moments of the evening will be the unveiling of a 9/11 memorial at Clover Stadium. This memorial will feature a piece of steel from the World Trade Center, a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by first responders on that fateful day.

The Heroes Baseball Classic will also be giving back to first responder families. Proceeds from this event will benefit two important organizations: the Widows & Orphans Fund, which supports the families of fallen first responders, and the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which provides critical assistance to injured first responders and builds mortgage-free homes for the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Boulders are honored to have Cardinal Timothy Dolan join us for this special event. Cardinal Dolan will preside over the 9/11 memorial dedication and will also be throwing the ceremonial first pitch as part of the pre-game ceremonies.

Former NYPD police officer Daniel Rodriguez will be singing the national anthem. Rodriguez is commonly referred to as "America's Beloved Tenor" after his countless post-9/11 performances. He currently is on a national tour as one of three members known as the New York Tenors. Members of the Tour de Force cycling team will be in attendance and making a special presentation during the game. The night will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show that will wow fans of all ages.

Clover Stadium is a family friendly ballpark that features a plethora of food and drink options, a miniature golf course and playground both conveniently located next to each other on the right-field side of the stadium, and the always fun "B Train" that will take fans on a trip around the ballpark to see all that it has to offer.

To purchase your tickets for this incredible event, please click here or visit nyboulders.com.

