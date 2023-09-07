Grizzlies Dealt Walk-off Stunner in Game One

Evansville, IN - Playing in their first postseason game in over 4,000 days, the Gateway Grizzlies were dealt an absolute heartbreaker of a loss in Game One of the Frontier League Division Series, losing to the Evansville Otters 4-3 on a walk-off, two-run home run by Kona Quiggle in the bottom of the ninth.

Evansville got on the board right away with two outs in the bottom of the first on a Jeffrey Baez RBI single off Lukas Veinbergs, but would not get another run for the next couple innings as the right-hander settled in for what eventually became yet another "quality start." Braden Scott would hold Gateway off the board despite the Grizzlies getting the tying run into scoring position in both the second and third innings, but would surrender the tying tally in the top of the fourth when Mark Vierling drove in D.J. Stewart with an RBI double, extending his hit streak to 12 games and knotting the score at 1-1.

But the lead would last just three batters, as Baez hit a one-out triple to center field before Quiggle singled him home for a 2-1 Evansville lead. Scott would pitch seven innings to hold the advantage, striking out eight batters and leaving in line for the victory. But he would not get the victory thanks to a two-out rally by the Grizzlies in the eighth against Kevin Davis.

With two outs and a runner at first base, that runner, Peter Zimmermann, stole second before Andrew Penner floated an RBI single to shallow center field to tie the game again at 2-2. Stewart then reached on a fielder's choice, with Penner beating the late throw to second base to extend the inning, and Vierling followed with a go-ahead RBI infield single into the grass in shallow right field, giving the Grizzlies their first lead at 3-2.

Nate Garkow and Brian Eichhorn would combine for a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning that featured two outs on the bases from the Otters, including the tying run being thrown out at the plate by Jairus Richards, to preserve the lead. But in the ninth, Josh Lucas put the tying run on base for free with the Grizzlies' third leadoff walk of the game, and after a Baez flyout, Quiggle hit a walk-off home run over the right field fence, sending Gateway to the shocking loss at Bosse Field.

The Grizzlies now return home for a must-win Game Two at Grizzlies Ballpark on Saturday night, September 9, and will look to keep their season alive, with Collin Sullivan getting the start in the do-or-die contest.

