Boulders to Host Haverstraw Little League Softball, Baseball Teams

Rockland County, NY - This Sunday, August 25th, the Rockland Boulders will be celebrating the success of the Haverstraw Little League in pregame ceremonies before the 5:00 pm start against the Trois-Rivieres Aigles at Palisades Credit Union Park.

Honored will be members of the Haverstraw/Nanuet Junior Softball team, which captured the New York State and East Regional Championships, advancing to play in the national quarter-finals in Kirkland, Washington, before bowing out. Haverstraw's Major Baseball team advanced to the East Regional Final, just one win shy of advancing to the Little League World Series.

"We're excited to celebrate the success of these young athletes and their programs," noted Boulders Team President Shawn Reilly. "It's a testament to their hard work as well as the support of their parents, coaches, and community. We invite everyone to come out and give them the standing ovation they so richly deserve."

Local elected officials will also be on hand as the teams will be introduced at pregame ceremonies starting at approximately 4:400 pm, teams and staff will remain on the field for the presentation of the national anthems, and will lead the crowd in "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" for the 7th inning stretch.

Tickets for all Boulders home games are available at the box office during business hours, online at rocklandboulders.com, or call 845-364-0009 for more information.

