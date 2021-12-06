Boulders Swap Pair for Catcher Regnault

December 6, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







The New York Boulders announced Monday the acquisition of catcher Andres Regnault from the Joliet Slammers in exchange for a pair of players.

Heading to Joliet from New York are reliever Tanner Kiest and outfielder Milton Smith, Jr.

This past season, Regnault, 6' and 250 pounds, in 72 games for the Gateway Grizzlies, hit .317 with 13 home runs and 46 RBI. The 22-year-old was born in Caracas, VZ, and spent the 2016-2019 seasons in the New York Mets' organization, the final season with Kingsport of the Appalachian League.

Regnault was acquired by Joliet from Gateway earlier this off-season.

Meanwhile, Kiest, a righthanded reliever, appeared in 32 games for the Boulders in 2021 and finished with a 3-9 mark with six saves and a 6.52 ERA. The 27-year-old hard thrower struck out 66 in 40 innings.

Smith, Jr., 24, was New York's starting centerfielder last season and hit .275 with four home runs and 33 RBI. He also swiped 35 bases which was second on the team.

Information regarding season tickets and packages for the Boulders' 2022 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.