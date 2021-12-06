Wild Things, Kubiuk Agree to Extension Bringing RHP Back for 2022

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Right-handed pitcher Dan Kubiuk will return to the Washington Wild Things in 2022 on account of his contract extension that'll allow Kubiuk to spend his first full season with the team after being acquired in July by Washington from Winnipeg (American Association).

Kubiuk came to the Wild Things July 27, 2021 in a trade with the Winnipeg Goldeyes. He had thrown in 17 games for Winnipeg from the bullpen and had logged 19 innings with 20 strikeouts. His biggest success of the year came once he was in Washington.

He didn't allow a run in his first 14.1 innings of the season and made 22 regular season appearances, throughout which he only allowed three runs on 12 hits and three walks. He fanned 32 opposing hitters and hitters only managed .160 against him.

The scoreless run ending for Kubiuk ended an impressive streak built between Kubiuk and James Meeker. Meeker had his contract purchased by the Milwaukee Brewers after beginning the year as Washington's set-up man, a role Kubiuk took over once Meeker went to affiliated ball. Meeker had started the year by not allowing a run in 31.2 innings. Kubiuk's 14.1 innings of scoreless ball made for 46 innings from the primary set-up men without giving up a run before the first one crossed. That streak ended in Washington's 83rd game of the campaign.

"Dan provided a great stabilizing force in our bullpen for the second half of the season. I'm excited to see his development in year two with a new, refined role," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "We always emphasize the importance of demeanor in late-inning arms and we expect Dan to be a key contributor in those pressure spots."

The journey in 2021 continued for Kubiuk once the Wild Things' season came to a close in a minor trade to West Virginia/Charleston (Atlantic League) before Kubiuk was returned to Washington after the Power's/Dirty Birds' season came to a close.

Now the former Northwestern two-sport athlete (baseball and football punter) is set to toe the rubber for Washington once again. He valued the 2021 campaign in Washington as valuable experience and said that despite the championship loss, the team deserves "a lot of credit for competing all season and never giving up." Now he's got lofty goals for 2022.

"[I want] to make the All-Star roster," said Kubiuk. "[I also want to] help the team win the division, get back to the championship and get the job done."

On his first impression of Washington, Kubiuk said he enjoyed it.

"Washington is a great community that has an awesome fan base. Rain or shine they always bring energy to the ballpark," said Kubiuk. "I thought Tom [Vaeth] put together a great roster and I really enjoyed getting to know my teammates and playing with them during my time there."

Kubiuk and the Wild Things will kick off their 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com. Check out the roster as it gets announced.

