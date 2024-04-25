Boulders Prepped for Training Camp Ahead of Regular Season

April 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The countdown is officially on to the start of the 2024 New York Boulders regular season. Opening night for the Frontier League franchise is May 10th, with the home opener at Clover Stadium in Pomona, NY, on May 11th against the East Division rival New Jersey Jackals.

After falling just one win shy of a second straight playoff berth, the team enters year #4 under manager TJ Stanton hungrier and more determined than ever. And, as training camp kicks off on August 29th, the skipper's psyched to have a healthy mix of returning players and some exciting new faces on his roster.

PLEASED TO MEET YOU....

The Boulders' bumper crop of newcomers includes history-making shortstop Assaf Lowengart, who holds the distinction of being the first Israeli-born player ever to sign with a U.S.-based professional baseball league. He was a member of Team Israel for the 2023 World Baseball Classic and, before that, competed for his homeland in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Outfielder Alfredo Marte had 90 RBI in 2023, tied for most in the Frontier League. The veteran slugger drove in a league-high 172 runs the past two seasons for New Jersey, and almost single-handedly prevented the Boulders from winning the 2022 East Division title. He joins a potent lineup that features 2022 RBI champion Chris Kwitzer.

Isaac Bellony is another outfielder on the roster, but not just another outfielder on the roster: The 22-year-old played at every level in the Baltimore Orioles' organization last season - Delmarva (Single-A), Aberdeen (High-A), Bowie (Double-A), and Norfolk (Triple-A).

Catcher/First Baseman/Relief Pitcher Peyton Isaacson comes east after spending the last three years with the Windy City ThunderBolts.

Pitcher Blaine Traxel matched the NCAA Division I lead in 2023 with five complete games for West Virginia University, but is probably best remembered by a one-game suspension - for celebrating a teammate's home run vs Oklahoma! Traxel put on a catcher's mask, draped a towel around his neck, and added a bright orange mini-pylon atop his head before dancing outside the Mountaineers' dugout. If he'd stayed inside the dugout? No problem, and no punishment!

Erik Stock is an outfielder/first baseman-turned-pitcher who spent 2023 in the Seattle Mariners' organization with Everett (High-A). He was unanimously voted to the Big East's 2022 All-Conference First Team after setting the single-season record at the University of Connecticut with 99 hits.

Reliever Justin Baeyens established himself as a preeminent closer in college, racking up eight saves during his Graduate transfer season in 2023 at the University of Maine. The Long Island native spent his first four years at nearby STAC (St. Thomas Aquinas College), and led the East Coast Conference with eight saves in 2022.

SPEAKING OF HOMEGROWN TALENT....

Baeyens reunites with a couple of former Spartans teammates this season:

RHP's Aaron Dona -- who led the Boulders with seven wins in 2023 -- and Alex Mack join a group of returning pitchers that also includes St. John's alum Brandon Backman and former LIU Shark Alec Huertes, along with lockdown closer Dylan Smith, who is tops among Frontier League returnees after an 18-save 2023 that included an off-the-charts strikeout ratio of 14.7 per 9 innings.

RHP Garrett Cooper is also back in the fold. He led the 2023 pitching staff in starts (15) and innings pitched (85.2).

WHERE THERE'S HOPE....

The Boulders have a handful of prospects joining them for this year's training camp, including Pedro Martinez, Jr, whose father is the Hall of Fame pitcher. Pedro, Jr was a three-year outfielder at Division II Lynn University, and had a team-high four hits during the Fighting Knights' epic 27-25 clash in 2023 against Adelphi.

And righty pitcher Cam Price is trying to write a "Cinderella" story: The Boulders' former clubhouse attendant was a four-year Felician University Golden Falcon after graduating from North Rockland High School, where he was named the Raiders' 2018 "Comeback Player of the Year." Cam's father, Joe Allen, is the longtime Director of the Boulders Community Fund, the team's philanthropic and charitable arm.

NOTE: Information regarding tickets and packages for the Boulders' 2024 season is available by calling (845) 364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Follow the team on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram at @NYBoulders.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

More information can be found at www.FrontierLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.