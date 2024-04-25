Knockouts Sign OF White, Completing Initial Signing Wave

BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts have signed outfielder Austin White to a Frontier League contract. This is White's third stint in the Frontier League, and he now completes New England's initial wave of signings.

White, 25 years old, joins New England after two full years in the Frontier League. Last season, White played for the New Jersey Jackals. In nearly 40 games, he scored 20 runs and 11 RBI's. In 2022, White played for the Lake Erie Crushers. In 69 games, he batted .279, posting 22 RBI's and over 20 stolen bases.

Before going pro, White played five total seasons of NCAA baseball. His undergraduate career was with the University of Rhode Island, playing four seasons with the Rams. In that time, White batted an impressive .305 at the plate, scoring 58 RBI's and 37 stolen bases. He then transferred to Coastal Carolina for his graduate season, posting a .288 average in 60 games.

In addition to college, White completed three stints of summer baseball. He first played in 2018 for both the Nashua Silver Knights (Futures League) and Vermont Mountaineers (NECBL). He then spent the next two seasons (2019 & 2021) playing for the Bristol Blues. White batted .302 over three summers, including over 120 hits.

The 5-11, 160-pounder is originally from Portland, Connecticut. He played all four years on the Portland High School baseball team, captaining his final two seasons. He was nominated for Connecticut's Gatorade Player of the Year and was a three-time all-conference selection. He also earned honors in basketball and track.

The Knockouts are set to open their inaugural season on Friday, May 10th against the Ottawa Titans. Tickets for opening day can be purchased at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com .

