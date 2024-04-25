Wild Things Extend Protective Netting to Ends of Seating Areas

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced that the club has extended the protective netting at Wild Things Park down the baselines. The new net has been installed, which will now allow the entire lower level to be protected by netting at the retaining walls and above the dugouts, a change from the previous netting at Wild Things Park covering just behind home plate.

The move comes as safety of the fans and spectators at Wild Things Park for all baseball events remains the top priority of the organization. In 2022, Major League Baseball and Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) announced new protective netting requirements at MiLB ballparks that were to be met by 2025. MLB clubs extended their netting in 2020 well beyond the dugouts. "It was our goal to continue to upgrade the stadium, enhance safety and still provide that special opportunity to interact with our athletes," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "We will still be able to offer that exemplary level of entertainment that our fans expect. This extra level of safety now allows every fan to feel comfortable close to the action."

Many Frontier League teams have extended their netting in the last few seasons. Washington brought in a consultant that specializes in stadium architecture and protective netting to assist in the process. An NBC News investigation from October 2019 found that more than 800 fans reported injuries from baseballs at MLB games from 2012-2019, but those figures did not include minor-league or independent league parks, where the seating levels are closer to the field and the atmosphere is more intimate than at MLB stadiums.

"We want Wild Things baseball to remain an exciting option for families to spend time together, experience pro baseball in an up close and personal way and seek the entertainment we're known for," said vice president of baseball operations Kyle Dawson. "At the same time, we want fans and families to be able to enjoy all of that safely. The last thing we want is for fans to get injured as baseball gets faster and players get stronger."

With safety the top priority of the Wild Things, it is important to keep in mind the netting does not necessarily protect from all foul balls. Pop ups/fly balls can still, as always, get over the netting and enter the seating area at high rates of speed. It is still of chief importance to pay attention while action is happening. Doors will be positioned for field-level entry where the gates have been at the ends of the dugouts on each side.

"During the design and installation process we made every effort to limit as many obstructions as possible," said senior vice president of operations Travis Pettit. "We hope that our fans understand the necessity of this project that will end up creating a more positive and enjoyable experience with a limited need for worry about some of the more dangerous foul balls entering the seating bowl."

