Boulders Postponed

August 23, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





Friday night's game between the Rockland Boulders (40-44) and the Trois-Rivieres Aigles (51-34) was postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Palisades Credit Union Park.

The two teams will compensate for tonight's postponement with a doubleheader tomorrow evening, beginning at 6:30. After tomorrow, the Boulders will have just three regular-season home games remaining before the regular season ends on Labor Day.

