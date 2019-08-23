Can-Am League Game Recaps

August 23, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





New Jersey 4, Ottawa 2 - Box Score

New Jersey tallied a pair of runs in the eighth inning to take a 4-2 lead and would go on to beat Ottawa by that same score.

Jackals LF Alfredo Marte led the way offensively going 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. New Jersey 3B Conrad Gregor scored two runs in a perfect 2-for-2 night while DH Isaac Wenrich contributed a base hit and an RBI.

Reece Karalus tossed two solid innings of relief and notched the victory for the Jackals. The Santa Clara product gave up a walk and struck out one in the seven batters he faced. Karalus improved his record to 5-4 on the season with the win.

Designated hitter Steve Brown blasted a two-run home run in the first inning for the Champions.

Sussex County 5, Quebec 2 - Box Score

Sussex County scored three runs in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and would go on to defeat Quebec by the score of 5-2.

Miners starting pitcher Andrew Gist allowed two earned runs over seven innings of work to earn the victory. The southpaw gave up two walks and eight hits while striking out four in a 109-pitch performance. With the win, Gist is now 9-1 on the season.

Offensively for Sussex County, RF Jordan Scott and 3B Jarred Mederos each collected a hit and scored a run while CF Mikey Reynolds tallied two runs, two walks and an RBI. Second baseman Trey Hair also helped the Miners offense by driving in a pair of runs.

For the Capitales in the losing effort, DH Stayler Hernandez and 2B TJ White each picked-up two hits and a run scored.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland (Postponed - Rain)

The game between Trois-Rivieres and Rockland was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 24 beginning at 6:30 PM. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.