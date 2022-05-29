Boulders' Offense Explodes in Win at Windy City

The New York Boulders blasted four home runs and banged out 18 hits as they salvaged the final game of the three-game set with Windy City, downing the ThunderBolts 16-6 on Sunday at Ozinga Field in Crestwood, IL.

Tucker Nathans, Chris Kwitzer, Gabriel Garcia and Jake MacKenzie each homered for the Boulders, who got four hits from Kwitzer, three hits by Garcia and two apiece from Nathans, Max Smith, Steven Figueroa and MacKenzie.

For Nathans, it was his seventh home run of the season, which tied him with Washington's Nick Ward for the league lead. Kwitzer's shot was his third of the year, while it was the first of the campaign for both Garcia and MacKenzie.

Nathans ended the afternoon with four RBI, giving him a league-high 21. Kwitzer also drove in four runs, while MacKenzie knocked in three runs.

The win gave New York a split of their six-game that road trip that began with a three-game set at Lake Erie.

The game was tied at 1-1 after two innings, the teams trading a MacKenzie RBI single and a run-scoring triple by Windy City's Payton Robertson.

The Boulders seized control of the contest with a seven-run third inning that saw Austin Dennis and Nathans have RBI singles and Smith drive in a run with a groundball to T-Bolts' first baseman Manny Garcia before Kwitzer hit a three-run shot to left-center. MacKenzie followed with a solo home run that gave New York an 8-1 advantage.

In the sixth, Nathans connected for a three-run shot to left field to increase the Boulders' lead to 11-1.

Windy City got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run double by Jake Boone; but the Boulders answered with four runs in the eighth - three coming on Garcia's home run and the other on a David Vinsky RBI single.

Windy City tacked on two more runs in the eighth on a run-scoring groundout by Peyton Isaacson and an error by Boulders' shortstop Austin Dennis; then capped the day's scoring with an RBI single in the ninth from Daryl Myers.

Robby Rowland started and went five innings for the Boulders, picking up the win that evened his season mark at 1-1. He allowed four hits, one run, walked five and struck out five.

Tyler Thornton took the loss for the T-Bolts. He went three innings and surrendered eight runs on eight hits, while walking one and striking out one. The defeat left Thornton at 2-2 on the year.

