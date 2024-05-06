Boulders Make "Key" Acquisition - Announce New Official Banking Partner

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders are excited to announce they've teamed up with KeyBank to become the ball club's newest sponsor, effective immediately.

The multi-year deal was spotlighted during Saturday's pre-season game at Clover Stadium between the Boulders and NYPD Finest Baseball Club, with Market President John Manginelli throwing out the ceremonial first pitch (see attached photos).

"KeyBank is proud to 'step up to the plate' with our sponsorship of the New York Boulders," said Manginelli. "By partnering with the Boulders, we're not just backing a team; we are supporting the vibrant fabric of our neighborhood, fostering local pride, and creating connections that resonate far beyond the ballpark."

Boulders founder and team president Shawn Reilly commented, "We are thrilled to partner with a bank that cares so much about our community and appreciates all the good work the Boulders do in the community."

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest regional banks, providing deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states through a network of approximately 1,000 branches, including nine branches serving clients in Rockland County.

