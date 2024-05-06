Bobby Jenks Era Begins this Weekend as Bolts Open 2024 Season at Home

The ThunderBolts open the Bobby Jenks era and their 25th anniversary season this weekend at Ozinga Field in Crestwood!

Here is your Opening Weekend preview...

Thursday, May 9th at 6:35 pm vs. Evansville - Opening Night 2024, Lakeshore Beverage Pint Glass giveaway, JULIE, Inc. Can Koozie giveaway and Thirsty Thursday: It is Opening Night of the 2024 season as the Bobby Jenks era begins in Crestwood! We begin the year in style with TWO giveaways! The first 500 adults 21-years of age and older receive a Pint Glass giveaway courtesy of Lakeshore Beverage AND a Can Koozie giveaway from JULIE, Inc.

Remember every Thursday night features fantastic drink specials courtesy of Lakeshore Beverage! 2024 drink specials include...

- $1.75 Retro Beers include 12 oz cans of Busch Light, Natural Light, Old Milwaukee and Naturdays

- $2.75 Beers include 16 oz cans & draft of Bud, Bud Light, Mic Ultra, PBR, Old Style AND 12 oz cans of Bud Light Lime

- All other beer and seltzers are just $4.00

Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game!

NOTICE: There is no wrestling on Opening Night, May 9th

-------------------------------------

Friday, May 10th at 6:35 pm vs. Tri-City - Hispanic Heritage Night with Postgame Fireworks: The first fireworks night of the season will be our first ever Hispanic Heritage Night! The evening will include music, drinks, food, and activities and will conclude with our first fireworks show of the season! Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game!

Also we are bringing back that spectacular combo deal for Fridays only! Get 2 upper level seats, 2 hot dogs, and 2 beers/sodas/waters for JUST $26. This deal is available on-line and MUST be purchased BEFORE the date of the game. Purchase your combo on-line HERE: Once you come up to the "Confirm" page while you are going through the process of purchasing tickets on-line, type the word Combo in the box down below and click "APPLY PROMOTIONS"

-------------------------------------

Saturday, May 11th at 6:05 pm vs. Tri-City - Harry Potter Night with Postgame Fireworks: It is our annual Harry Potter Night with Postgame Fireworks. The first 500 kids 12-years of age and younger will receive a pair of wizard glasses. Appearances by Professor Hagrid, Professor Dumbledore, Professor McGonagall and Voldemort! Harry himself will not be at the ballpark so we are counting on you, the fan, to fill in! Dress like Harry or any of your favorite characters and participate in our pregame parade at 5:30 pm. Butter beer (for the adults & kids) will be sold at our concession stands! After the game stick around for our world famous fireworks show! Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game!

-------------------------------------

Sunday, May 12th at 1:05 pm vs. Tri-City - JULIE, Inc. Mother's Day Family Sunday: Our first Family Sunday of the season is a special Mother's Day edition presented by JULIE, Inc! All Moms in attendance will receieve a FREE Ticket, FREE Hot Dog and a FREE Drink. Love you Mom! Also make sure you get your JULIE Jenks' Family Pack for JUST $45! Families will receive 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 chips, 4 sodas, 4 ice cream cups AND 4 souvenirs! (foam finger, hat, sunglasses, softy ball and thunderstick) On top of the affordable ticket option, families will be able to enjoy face painting from Marvelous Faces and a fantastic in-game live animal presentation from Dave DiNaso's Traveling World of Reptiles or Big Run Wolf Ranch! After the game all fans are allowed on the field to run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from your favorite ThunderBolts!

Purchase your family pack by walking up to the box office at anytime or you can purchase the packs on-line (instructions below): Purchase on-line HERE: Once you come up to the "Confirm" page while you are going through the process of purchasing tickets on-line, type the word Jenks in the box down below and click "APPLY PROMOTIONS"

Finally do not forget that every Wednesday & Sunday is Military Appreciation Day presented by SecureOne Security Services - Illinois. Any veteran or active military member receives two tickets to that date's game. Just walk up to the ballpark box office on the day of any Wednesday or Sunday home game and show your military ID.

