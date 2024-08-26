Boulders LHP Mitchell Senger Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

August 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - New York Boulders left-handed starter Mitchell Senger has been named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is the second weekly honor for a Boulders player this season, and first since right- hander Brandon Backman was tabbed as Pitcher of the Week July 1st.

Senger, who joined the Boulders in 2022, threw a complete-game six-hit shutout last Thursday, August 22nd, as New York scored a 6-0 win over the Knockouts in New England. He struck out five and did not walk a batter, collecting his team-high 9th win of the season.

Mitch's nine-inning goose egg was the franchise's first since it joined the Frontier League in 2021, and first for any Boulders hurler since now-Major Leaguer Justin Topa twirled a four-hitter against the New Jersey Jackals in Game 2 of the Can-Am League playoffs on September 8, 2017.

Senger is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday, August 28th, in Ottawa, where New York opens a crucial three-game series against the second-place Titans tomorrow. The Boulders start the last week of the regular season three games out of the final Wild Card spot in the East Division with six to play.

