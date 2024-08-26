Wild Things FLDS Tickets on Sale Now, Club to Host Games 2 and 3 (If Nec) in Best of Three

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things will host game two of the Frontier League Division Series and game three if it's necessary after clinching the West Division championship yesterday. Game two is scheduled for Saturday, September 7 at 7:05 p.m. and is presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC. Game three would be played Sunday, September 8 at 5:35 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for both FLDS games, stopping up at the Ticket Return box office at Wild Things Park or by calling 866-456-WILD. Seats are just $5 to sit anywhere in the park except for premium areas. Premium area options are available at their normal price.

Game 2 is presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's No. 1 roofing company and will also feature a Thunder Stick giveaway to the first 1,000 fans thanks to UPMC. If Game 3 is necessary Sunday, it will be treated like a normal Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Blueprints where kids 12 years of age and younger get in for free and receive a free kids meal (hot dog, chips and a drink). Adult tickets will still be $5. Those registered for the Kids Eat Free program will receive a link to secure their tickets like always.

Game 1 of the Frontier League Division Series will be played Thursday, September 5 at the winner of the West's Wild Card game which will be hosted by the Gateway Grizzlies at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget, Illinois Tuesday, September 3. Gateway's opponent has not yet been determined. Lake Erie leads Schaumburg by a half a game for third in the West entering the final week of play in the regular season this week.

The 2024 postseason will be Washington's 12th playoff appearance since the franchise began play in Washington in 2002 and the West Division title is the club's ninth division championship. Division championship shirts are available here for $20 while supplies last. They can also be purchased at the store inside the stadium.

The club is still on the road to start a weekday series tomorrow with the Windy City ThunderBolts at 7:35/6:35 p.m. CT. The team has three home games left on the regular-season schedule slated for this weekend against the Boomers. Promotional info and tickets are available for those games on the Wild Things website.

