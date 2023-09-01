Boulders Gear up for Final Homestand of the Season

The New York Boulders are set to embark on an exhilarating final homestand as they battle their way through a nail-biting playoff race. This exciting series of games promises to bring a mix of thrilling baseball action, unforgettable entertainment, and an array of themed promotional nights that will leave fans of all ages on the edge of their seats.

Here is a look at the promotional events planned for this weekend at Clover Stadium:

Friday, September 1: Back to School Night, Wrestling Night, and Fan Appreciation Night - The Boulders are going big to kick off the weekend. All fans will be eligible to purchase single-admission doubleheader tickets for just $5.00 each, as part of Fan Appreciation Night. Fans will also receive a 2023 Boulders team photo. Rockland Community College will also be sponsoring a "Back to School" Night as teachers and students prepare to head back to their classrooms. After the doubleheader, fans can stick around and head to the Bridge Bar in left field for live wrestling match! Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 2: The Greatest Night in Baseball - What if I was to tell you that the Boulders will be giving out a prize for every single out they record through nine innings, does that sound like something you might be interested in? That's right: 27 prizes for 27 outs! Before the game, fans will be entertained with a live DJ on the concourse level next to the main entrance. Fans can purchase one ticket to the game and a BoulderBird bobble head for just $25 (minus taxes and fees) by calling 845-364-0009 to lock in the deal. After the game, fans can enjoy a spectacular fireworks show. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 3: Disco Night and New York Rangers Night - The Boulders will celebrate their last dance of the regular season by putting on their boogie shoes and grooving to good times with a disco-themed pregame DJ set by Mr. 845 Entertainment. The Boulders invite all dancing queens and kings to come don their funkiest attire and dance in September as Clover Stadium transforms into Studio 54. For those who prefer the ice skating rink to the roller rink, the Boulders will also be having a New York Rangers-themed night. If you're not shaking your groove thing to some disco music, grab an autograph from former Rangers player Brian Mullen. Boulders players will be wearing special Rangers-inspired uniforms during what could end up being a win-or-go home battle with a playoff spot on the line. The Boulders' team store will be selling limited edition Boulders-Rangers hybrid jerseys during the game. After the game, the Boulders will close out the regular season with a postgame fireworks show. Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

