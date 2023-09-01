Otters Cruise Past Boomers with Hit Barrage

Evansville Otters at bat

(Evansville Otters) Evansville Otters at bat(Evansville Otters)

Schaumburg, Ill. - The Evansville Otters pounded the Schaumburg Boomers for 13 singles and 15 total hits in a 9-1 victory Friday night at Wintrust Field.

Six different Otters totaled multi-hit performances led by Ethan Skender's three-hit, three-RBI night.

On the mound, Braden Scott tossed six dominant innings, allowing just four baserunners over six innings of work. James Krick pitched three shutout innings in relief, allowing just one baserunner. The two arms combined to allow just three hits over the entire game.

The Otters quickly scored in the first inning. Gary Mattis led off with a single and stole two bases before scoring on a sacrifice fly. Three more hits followed with Skender driving in the second run of the frame on a RBI single.

Schaumburg hit a leadoff solo home run in the first but that would be the Boomers only run of the evening. After the home run, Scott retired the next nine Boomers' batters.

Austin Bost hit a two-out RBI single in the third inning to double the Otters lead to 3-1.

Another two scored in the fifth inning. Dakota Phillips led off with his 33rd double of the season. Skender hit another RBI single and George Callil knocked home the second run of the frame.

Evansville blew the game open in the seventh inning with four runs, sending all nine batters to the plate. Skender capped his big night by doubling home the first run of the inning. Callil notched an RBI single and Jeffrey Baez hit a two-RBI single to finish the scoring.

Scott earned his fourth win of the season and fourth quality start. Schaumburg's Juan Pichardo suffered the loss, allowing four earned runs on nine hits.

Phillips extended his on-base streak to 22 games on a two-hit, two-run night. Myers finished with three hits and moved his on-base streak to 16 games. The Otters worked nine walks and stole five bases.

Evansville and Schaumburg play the middle game of the series on Saturday evening with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch from Wintrust Field. The game can be heard on the Otters Digital Network and simulcast on FloSports.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

